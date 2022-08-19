Non-bailable warrant against controversial Nithyananda

Non-bailable warrant against controversial godman Nithyananda

An open-ended warrant was also issued by the court against him earlier, but the police were unable to secure him or find his whereabouts

PTI
PTI,
  • Aug 19 2022, 20:05 ist
  • updated: Aug 19 2022, 20:26 ist
Self-styled godman Swami Nithyananda. Credit: Facebook/@ParamahamsaNithyananda

A Sessions Court in Ramanagara, adjoining Bengaluru, on Thursday issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against controversial godman Nithyananda. The III Additional District and Sessions Court issued the NBW in a case of rape in 2010.

An open-ended warrant was also issued by the court against him earlier, but the police were unable to secure him or find his whereabouts. The trial in the case has already commenced and three witnesses have been examined, but in the absence of the accused Nithyananda, the trial stalled over the last three years.

Nithyananda has failed to respond to all the summons issued against him since 2019. The NBW issued today is returnable by September 23. The rape case against Nithyananda was filed in 2010 based on a complaint by his former driver Lenin.

Nithyananda was arrested and later released on bail. In 2020, the bail was cancelled again following a petition by Lenin, claiming that Nithyananda has escaped from the country. Nithyananda is believed to have left the country and established his ashram in a location he calls Kailasa. There is a lot of speculation as to where this place is. The rape case is pending in the Ramanagara Sessions Court and the godman has failed to make an appearance since 2019.

After multiple summons went unanswered, the NBW was issued. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Nithyananda
rape case
non-bailable warrant
India News
Crime

What's Brewing

Rich nations gobble up fuel, poor ones stuck in unrest

Rich nations gobble up fuel, poor ones stuck in unrest

Scientists find weak spot across major Covid variants

Scientists find weak spot across major Covid variants

Here's why Earth just had its shortest day on record

Here's why Earth just had its shortest day on record

'I have nothing left': Flooding adds to Afghan crises

'I have nothing left': Flooding adds to Afghan crises

700 mn tonne of CO2 can be saved if people cycle: Study

700 mn tonne of CO2 can be saved if people cycle: Study

 