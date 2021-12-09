1 hurt in Rohini court blast, proceedings stopped

1 injured in explosion in Delhi's Rohini court, proceedings suspended

As per initial reports, a laptop in the court exploded

IANS
IANS,
  • Dec 09 2021, 10:45 ist
  • updated: Dec 09 2021, 13:16 ist
The fire officials said they received information about the explosion at 10.40 am. Credit: IANS Photo

At least one person was injured in a blast that was reported at the Rohini Court in Delhi on Thursday, a Fire Department official said.

According to the official, a call was received at 10.40 am regarding the mysterious explosion inside Chamber no 102 after which the Fire Department rushed at least 7 fire tenders to the spot.

"The blast was of low intensity and the injured person was rushed to a nearby hospital even before the fire tenders reached the spot," the official said, adding there were no casualties in the incident.

Meanwhile, a lawyer told IANS that all proceedings have been stopped at the court following the incident.

Sources said that the blast was possibly in a laptop, however, officials are yet to confirm about its nature.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal could also be seen at the spot assessing the situation.

There was fear and panic among the people, however, sources said the situation is now under control.

The incident has refreshed memories of the dramatic Rohini Courtroom firing incident in which a top Delhi gangster, Jitender Singh Mann, alias Gogi, was shot dead in a courtroom on September 24 by two assailants dressed in lawyers' garb.

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

New Delhi
Explosion
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

No. of jailed scribes at global high in 2021: Report

No. of jailed scribes at global high in 2021: Report

I detach from work when possible: Richa Chadha

I detach from work when possible: Richa Chadha

KGF Chapter 2 vs Laal Singh Chaddha: 2022 set for clash

KGF Chapter 2 vs Laal Singh Chaddha: 2022 set for clash

BCCI cracks the whip after Kohli refuses to step down

BCCI cracks the whip after Kohli refuses to step down

Lone survivor of TN chopper crash a decorated IAF pilot

Lone survivor of TN chopper crash a decorated IAF pilot

Experts unsure about Covid boosters amid Omicron spread

Experts unsure about Covid boosters amid Omicron spread

Shanghai's wheelchair dancers find their groove

Shanghai's wheelchair dancers find their groove

 