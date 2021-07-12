15 militants killed in 12 days in Kashmir

After witnessing a decline apparently due to Covid-19 lockdown in May and June, encounters between security forces and militants are on rise again in Kashmir with 15 ultras killed in six gun battles in the last 12 days.

While 43 militants were killed in separate encounters across Kashmir in the first four months of this year, only 16 ultras were neutralised in May and June during the Covid-19 lockdown.

However, in the last 12 days, 15 militants were killed in six separate encounters with security forces. Incidentally, all the six encounters were reported in south Kashmir districts of Kulgam (3), Pulwama (2) and Anantnag (1). However, no gun fight was reported in Shopian district of south Kashmir in July.

Out of 15 slain militants, 14 were affiliated with Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba outfit while one belonged to Jaish-e-Mohammad.

“Less movement by militants during Covid lockdown was one of the reasons for decline in encounters during May and June this year. Also as police and paramilitary forces were engaged in imposing Covid lockdown, it resulted in lesser killing of militants,” a senior police officer, involved in counter-insurgency operations, told DH.

He also attributed less number of encounters and killings of militants this year compared to previous years to decline in local recruitment into militancy and less infiltration from across the border.

Local recruitment into the militancy is still taking place but the numbers are less compared to the previous years. Besides, the infiltration has also come down sharply. These two factors combined with militant strategy to restrict their movement was the reason for decline in encounters in previous months,” the officer revealed.

Over 200 militants were killed in Kashmir in 2020 while the number of 157 in 2019. In 2018, the number of militants killed stood at 257– which was the highest in a decade.