19-year-old girl raped, murdered in Uttar Pradesh

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination

PTI
PTI, Mainpuri,
  • Oct 06 2022, 06:36 ist
  • updated: Oct 06 2022, 06:36 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 19-year-old BSc student was allegedly raped and murdered in her house at a village under the Bhogaon police station area on Wednesday, police said.

The student was alone in her house when the incident took place, police said, adding that it came to light only when her younger sister returned from school.

Also Read | UP: Teenage girl's naked body found, family alleges rape, murder

As she knocked at the door, a 20-year-old accused opened it and ran outside.

Later, the woman’s father lodged an FIR against the accused, alleging rape and murder of his daughter, Superintendent of Police Kamlesh Dixit said.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, he said, adding police teams raided the house of the accused and his possible hideouts, and assured that he will be arrested soon.

Uttar Pradesh
rape
murder
Crime
India News

