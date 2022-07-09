2 flash floods in Himachal Pradesh, no loss of life reported

2 flash floods in Himachal Pradesh, no deaths reported

PTI
PTI, Shimla,
  • Jul 09 2022, 22:15 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2022, 22:15 ist

Two flash floods occurred at separate places in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu and Chamba districts on Saturday evening, officials said. 

No loss of life has been reported, they added. 

Kullu superintendent of Police Gurdev Sharma said a cloud burst at Hurla Nallah in the forests near Sheelagarh triggered a flash flood as a result of which the level of water level in Gadsa Khad rose.

Besides, a bailey bridge at Sheelagarh on the Manyar Nullah and two transformers at Thela have also been damaged in the flash floods, he added. 

The state disaster management said no loss of life or injuries was reported due to flash floods in Kullu. 

Another flash flood at Chamba district's Lunekh Chanju village in  Churah tehsil on Saturday at 4 pm, state disaster management officials stated. 

No loss of any kind has been reported from Chamba district, it added.

Himachal Pradesh
India News
floods
Rainfall

