2 Pakistani drug traffickers killed by BSF

2 Pakistani drug traffickers killed by BSF along Rajasthan front

About three kilograms of suspected drugs were seized following the interception, official sources said

PTI
PTI, New Delhi/Barmer,
  • May 02 2023, 10:12 ist
  • updated: May 02 2023, 11:33 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

Two Pakistani men, suspected to be engaged in narcotics trafficking, were killed by the Border Security Force along the India-Pakistan International Border in Rajasthan, official sources said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday night along the Barmer front, they said.

Also Read | Centre blocks 14 mobile messenger apps used by terrorists

About three kilograms of suspected drugs were seized following the interception, they added.

Rajasthan shares a nearly 1,036-kilometre-long boundary with Pakistan on India's western flank.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Rajasthan
BSF
Pakistan
Line of Control
Narcotics
Drugs

Related videos

What's Brewing

Canadian singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot dies at 84

Canadian singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot dies at 84

Alia makes impressive Met Gala debut in white dress

Alia makes impressive Met Gala debut in white dress

'Because it's there': The enduring appeal of Everest

'Because it's there': The enduring appeal of Everest

Serena announces pregnancy on Met Gala red carpet

Serena announces pregnancy on Met Gala red carpet

When AI chatbots hallucinate

When AI chatbots hallucinate

Women's bodies precious, better when covered: Salman

Women's bodies precious, better when covered: Salman

 