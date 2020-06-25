20 fresh Covid-19 cases in Uttarakhand; tally 2,642

20 fresh coronavirus cases in Uttarakhand, tally rises to 2,642

PTI
PTI, Dehradun,
  Jun 25 2020, 17:11 ist
  • updated: Jun 25 2020, 17:11 ist

Uttarakhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,642 on Thursday with 20 more people testing positive for the disease.

Udham Singh Nagar district reported 11 new cases followed by Dehradun which reported four, Pauri and Haridwar two each and Tehri one, a state health department bulletin said.

With the detection of 20 new patients, the state's coronavirus tally climbed to 2,642 out of which 1,745 have recovered, 35 passed away and 17 have migrated out of Uttarakhand, it said.

