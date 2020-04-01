20 new COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh; tally jumps to 86

20 new COVID-19 cases in MP; tally jumps to 86

Rakesh Dixit
  Apr 01 2020
Indore has become fourth-worst corona virus-hit city in India as a number of patients rose to 69 with the detection of 20 more positive cases by Tuesday night. In the fresh cases, nine are of an Indore family including children aged 3 to 8 and a 45-year-old man. Total patients in Madhya Pradesh are now 86.

The death toll has also gone up to six with an old woman losing battle for life in Indore.

Indore commissioner Akash Tripathi said the number of patients is likely to shoot up to 200 because more samples of suspected coronavirus infection are continuing to come for tests. Nearly 625 persons have been quarantined in Indore.

In view of the alarming situation, Indore is witnessing the strictest curfew in the state. Even the supply of essential commodities such as medicines, milk and vegetables is suspended and people are being strictly warned against venturing out of their homes. 

 

