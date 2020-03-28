'2,141 tourists sent to home states from Haridwar'

2,141 tourists sent to home states from Haridwar in buses: Official

PTI
PTI, Haridwar,
  • Mar 28 2020, 21:06 ist
  • updated: Mar 28 2020, 21:06 ist
District tourist officials arrange buses for stranded people, in Haridwar. (PTI Photo)

A total of 2,141 tourists were on Saturday sent from Uttarakhand's Haridwar district to their respective states in 47 buses, an official said.

There were 1,599 tourists from Gujarat and the rest were from 16 other states, including Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Bihar, Haryana, Punjab, West Bengal, Orissa, Jharkhand and Andhra Pradesh, said District Tourism officer Seema Nautiyal. 

They were stranded in different hotels and dharamshalas of Haridwar since the imposition of the country-wide lockdown to check the spread of COVID-19, Nautiyal said. 

Haridwar
Coronavirus
