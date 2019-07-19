3 CRPF constables injured by car that broke signal

Three CRPF constables were injured when their car was hit allegedly by another vehicle, being driven by a college student, that jumped a red light in south Delhi's Greater Kailash 1, police said Friday.

Vinod Kumar (36) and Babulal Yadav (38) have been discharged after treatment while their colleague, Narender (24), remains critical, they said.

The three work as constables with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and reside at the quarters in sector 4, Pushp Vihar, the police said.

The incident took place at Archana crossing in GK-I at around 11 pm. The Mercedes, being driven by Sanidhya Garg (19), was coming from the Siri Fort roadside when it jumped a red light and hit a Wagon R car, they said.

The Wagon R was being driven by Vinod Kumar. It was coming from Moolchand side and heading towards Chirag Delhi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Vijay Kumar said.

On reaching the spot, the injured were shifted to the trauma centre by the PCR staff, the officer said.

On Vinod Kumar's complaint, a case was registered and the Mercedes arrested, the officer added.

Garg is pursuing an undergraduate course in commerce from London and is presently on vacation. His father is in the iron business in Noida sector 2, the officer added.

A medical examination confirmed that no one was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident, the police said, adding further investigation is underway.