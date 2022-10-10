3-day state mourning in UP on demise of Mulayam Singh

3-day state mourning in Uttar Pradesh on demise of Mulayam Singh Yadav

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 10 2022, 10:38 ist
  • updated: Oct 10 2022, 10:38 ist
Veteran politician Mulayam Singh Yadav. Credit: PTI Photo

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday announced a three-day state mourning on the demise of veteran politician Mulayam Singh Yadav. 

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that his last rites will be performed with full state honours. 

Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav passes away

Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away at the age of 82. 

In a tweet, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav announced the passing away of his father and party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav. "Mere adarniya pitaji aur sabke netaji nahi rahe - Akhilesh Yadav," the SP tweeted from its Twitter handle.

 

