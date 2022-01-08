3 members of Punjab CM's family test positive for Covid

3 members of Punjab CM's family test positive for Covid-19

However, the chief minister has tested negative for the infection

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Jan 08 2022, 15:18 ist
  • updated: Jan 08 2022, 15:18 ist
Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Three family members of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi have tested positive for Covid-19, a senior health official said on Saturday.

However, the chief minister has tested negative for the infection.

Mohali civil surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur said Channi's wife Kamaljit Kaur, his son Navjit Singh and daughter-in-law Simrandheer Kaur have tested positive for coronavirus.

They all have mild symptoms and are in home-isolation, she further said. 

