3 UP cops suspended for providing mobile phone to rape accused in lockup

A departmental inquiry has also been initiated against them, the SP said

  • Nov 02 2022, 02:01 ist
  • updated: Nov 02 2022, 02:01 ist
Three Uttar Pradesh Police personnel were suspended for providing a mobile phone to a rape accused in lockup, officials said.

Head constables Firoz Mehndi and Rishi Kumar, and constable Sarfaraz Ali Khan gave the phone to Vishu Tomar while he was being taken to the fast track court on October 21, they said.

Tomar used the phone to chat with his friend through video call. However, a video of the incident surfaced on social media last week, they said.

Taking cognizance of it, an investigation was carried out after which the three cops were suspended on Tuesday evening, Superintendent of Police (rural) Iraj Raja said.

The incident shows that the trio did not perform their duty properly, Raja said, adding that they have also tarnished the image of the police department.

A departmental inquiry has also been initiated against them, the SP said.

