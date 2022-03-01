30 teeth removed from 10-year-old MP boy with 50 teeth

30 teeth removed from 10-year-old Indore boy with 50 teeth

The boy had complained of chronic swelling and pain in the teeth

PTI
PTI, Indore,
  • Mar 01 2022, 05:03 ist
  • updated: Mar 01 2022, 05:03 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

Thirty deformed teeth of a 10-year-old who was suffering from a rare and complex Odontoma condition were removed in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, a doctor said on Monday.

The boy had complained of chronic swelling and pain in the teeth and an examination revealed he had 50 teeth in his mouth due to Odontoma, said Sachin Thakur of private Modern Dental College and Research Centre.

"Just one or two such cases are found in a population of one lakh. The problem can become complex if not addressed on time. A three-member team removed 30 teeth of the boy in a surgery carried out over two-and-half hours. He will regain 30 teeth by the age of 18," he said.

