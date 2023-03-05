4 arrested for duping 20,000 people of Rs 1,000 cr in Rajasthan

4 held for duping 20K people of Rs 1K cr in Rajasthan

The accused were arrested from Ahmedabad, Sikar Superintendent of Police Karan Sharma said

PTI
PTI, Sikar,
  • Mar 05 2023, 01:12 ist
  • updated: Mar 05 2023, 01:12 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Rajasthan Police has arrested four people for allegedly duping around 20,000 people in the state of Rs 1,000 crore in the name of investing their money in neighbouring Gujarat's Dholera city.

Ranveer Bijaraniyan, Subhash Chandra Bijaraniyan, Opendra Bijaraniyan and Amarchand Dhaka operated a chit fund company in Rajasthan against which, more than 100 cases were registered, police said.

Also Read | Engineer shot by 10 people over parking dispute in Gurugram

The accused were arrested from Ahmedabad, Sikar Superintendent of Police Karan Sharma said, adding that Rs 10 lakh in cash and a car were seized from them.

So far, 29 cases of cheating have been registered against the accused in various police stations in Sikar district. He said a Special Investigation Team was formed by the Rajasthan Police to nab the accused.

