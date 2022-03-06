4 BSF personnel killed in firing by colleague in Punjab

4 BSF personnel killed in firing by colleague in Punjab

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 06 2022, 13:07 ist
  • updated: Mar 06 2022, 13:15 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

Four Border Security Force personnel were killed on Sunday after a colleague opened fire at a camp in Amritsar, news agency PTI reported citing officials. The shooter, Ct Satteppa S K, also died at HQ 144 Bn Khasa in Amritsar, where the fratricide occurred.

A court of inquiry has been ordered, ANI reported.

More to follow...

