4 BSF personnel killed in firing by colleague in Punjab

Four Border Security Force personnel were killed on Sunday after a colleague opened fire at a camp in Amritsar, news agency PTI reported citing officials. The shooter, Ct Satteppa S K, also died at HQ 144 Bn Khasa in Amritsar, where the fratricide occurred.
A court of inquiry has been ordered, ANI reported.
More to follow...
