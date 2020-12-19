4 dead, 2 injured in Delhi factory roof collapse

Six labourers, including three women, were inside the factory when the incident took place

  Dec 19 2020, 21:56 ist
  updated: Dec 19 2020, 21:56 ist
Delhi Police and NDRF team at the site of a building collapse in Vishnu Garden locality, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Four labourers died and two others were injured after the roof of a factory collapsed in west Delhi's Khayala on Saturday, officials said.

The structure, which was being used as a motor winding factory, is located at Vishnu Garden area in Khayala.

The Fire Department received a call about the incident around 10 am following which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot, said Atul Garg, the director of Delhi Fire Service.

Six labourers, including three women, were inside the factory when the incident took place, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Subodh Kumar said.

They were rescued by a team of officials and were rushed to two nearest hospitals -- Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital and Guru Gobind Singh government hospital, Kumar said.

Four of the six labourers were declared brought dead by the doctors, while two others were undergoing treatment.

The deceased persons have been identified as Saina (36), Guddi (45), Twinkle (25) and Ramesh (35).

The factory belongs to Mahendra pal, a resident of Uttam Nagar.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Patel Nagar has been informed for further legal proceedings, the police officials said.

Police said a case under relevant sections has been registered and Pal has been arrested. 

