4 fresh COVID-19 cases in Bihar, number rises to 15

PTI,
  • Mar 29 2020, 20:44 ist
  • updated: Mar 29 2020, 20:44 ist
Representative image.

Four more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Bihar on Sunday, taking the number of coronavirus cases in the state to 15, an official said.

These four samples were tested at the IGIMS Hospital, run by the state government, where testing facilities became functional recently.

"We had received a total of 16 samples from the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College at Bhagalpur of which four tested positive," Head of the Microbiology department at IGIMS S K Shahi said.

