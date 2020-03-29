4 fresh COVID-19 cases in Bihar, number rises to 15

Four more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Bihar on Sunday, taking the number of coronavirus cases in the state to 15, an official said.

These four samples were tested at the IGIMS Hospital, run by the state government, where testing facilities became functional recently.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

"We had received a total of 16 samples from the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College at Bhagalpur of which four tested positive," Head of the Microbiology department at IGIMS S K Shahi said.