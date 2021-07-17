4 men held for brandishing swords, attacking local in Manali: Report

4 men held for brandishing swords in Manali: Report

  • Jul 17 2021, 09:05 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2021, 11:29 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

It is not common for people to carry swords while on vacation, but for five tourists who visited Manali from Punjab, it did not seem to be the case.

In Manali, the five men got into an altercation with a local person after an overtaking of cars ensued. They brandished swords and reportedly attacked the man who suffered minor injuries following that.

The video of the bizarre event that occurred 100 metres away from the Manali police station, according to India Today, went viral on social media.

Four of them have been arrested while one remains at large. They have been charged under relevant sections of the IPC.

Manali has been in the news for other reasons too lately. Tourists at the hill stations have been criticised for brazenly flouting Covid norms and not wearing face masks. Prime Minister Narendra Modi too took cognisance of the problem. The locals fear the outbreak of a third Covid wave in the popular tourist destination.

"We cannot stop people visiting Manali. Everyone is welcome, but as responsible citizens, they should follow the social distancing norms as the third Covid wave is almost round the corner," Chaman Kapoor, President, Municipal Council Manali was quoted as saying in the report.

