4 Pak drones intercepted, 3 downed by BSF along International Border in Punjab in 24 hours

Punjab border: 4 Pak drones intercepted, 3 downed

While three drones were intercepted by the BSF on Friday night, the fourth one was shot down on Saturday night

PTI
PTI, Jalandhar ,
  • May 20 2023, 09:09 ist
  • updated: May 21 2023, 06:45 ist
File photo of a Pakistan drone shot down by BSF along the international border of Punjab. Credit: PTI

The Border Security Force (BSF) intercepted four Pakistani drones and shot down three of them along the International Border in Punjab in four different incidents in over 24 hours, a spokesperson of the force said on Saturday.

While three drones were intercepted by the BSF on Friday night, the fourth one was shot down on Saturday night.

The first drone, a black quadcopter of "DJI Matrice 300 RTK" make, was recovered from Udhar Dhariwal village in Amritsar district, the spokesperson said.

BSF troops intercepted this unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) by firing around 9 pm on Friday, he said.

The second drone, a quadcopter of the same make, was recovered from Rattan Khurd village in Amritsar district after troops fired at it around 9.30 pm.

Two packets attached to the drone containing 2.6 kg of suspected heroin were also recovered from the UAV that was found in Rattan Khurd village, the spokesperson added.

A third drone was intercepted on Friday night along this front. However, it could not be recovered as it fell on the Pakistani side, he said.

CCTV footage showed people collecting this third drone from the Pakistan side, the spokesperson said.

The fourth drone "violated Indian airspace on Saturday night and was intercepted by firing in the jurisdiction of the Amritsar sector."

"The drone and a bag of suspected narcotics have been recovered," the official said.

