4 Shramik Special trains finalised for Chhattisgarh to carry stranded migrant workers amid coronavirus lockdown

Four 'Shramik Special' trains will be run to bring back people from Chhattisgarh stranded in other states due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, an official said on Saturday.

He said people will have to register online on website created by the state government to travel on these trains.

They can also contact helpline numbers 0771-2443809, 9109849992, 7587821800, 7587822800, 9685850444, 9109283986 and 8827773986, the state government official added.

"There will be one service each from Pathankot in Punjab to Champa, and from Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh to Bilaspur, while there will be two services from Sabarmati in Gujarat's Ahmedabad to Bilaspur. The departure dates of these trains will be announced soon," he informed.

He said more trains could be run depending on the need.