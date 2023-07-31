41-year-old man falls to death from under construction building in Delhi

41-year-old man falls to death from building in Delhi

No safety gear was found on the body of the deceased or in the building.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 31 2023, 06:50 ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2023, 06:50 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 41-year-old man died on Sunday after allegedly falling off a building under construction in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar, police said.

They said the incident occurred in Nil Block of Malviya Nagar.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary said plaster work was underway at the building when Sheikh Shah Alam of Bihar's Katihar allegedly fell to his death.

Also Read | Mahadevapura: Builders asked to display sanctioned plan on construction sites

No safety gear was found on the body of the deceased or in the building, he said, adding that the body has been shifted to a mortuary.

A case under sections 288 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing buildings) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC is being registered and builder Harish has been apprehended, the DCP said.

The official said the building was being constructed by Harish under a collaboration agreement with landowner P K Pandey. The builder had obtained MCD permission for the construction.

India News
Delhi

