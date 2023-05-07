5 killed as bus falls into ditch in UP's Jalaun

5 killed as bus falls into ditch in UP's Jalaun

The bus was hit by another vehicle near Gopalpura village following which it fell into a ditch, Superintendent of Police said

PTI
PTI, Jalaun (UP),
  • May 07 2023, 18:30 ist
  • updated: May 07 2023, 18:30 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A bus carrying a marriage party fell into a roadside ditch in the district, leaving five people dead and 17 others injured early Sunday, police said.

The bus was hit by another vehicle near Gopalpura village following which it fell into a ditch, Superintendent of Police Iraj Raja said.

Also Read | 11 killed in SUV-truck collision in Chhattisgarh

The accident took place around 3 am when the marriage party was returning to Mandela village in the district, he said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident and directed officials to speed up the rescue work and provide adequate treatment to the injured persons.

The dead have been identified as Kuldeep (36), Raghunandan (46), Sirobhan (65), Karan Singh (34) and Vikas (32), the SP said, adding that the injured passengers were sent to the Orai Medical College.

