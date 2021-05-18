5 police constables suspended after body recovered from Ganga cremated using tyre, petrol

5 cops suspended for cremating body using tyre, petrol

PTI
PTI, Ballia,
  • May 18 2021, 15:52 ist
  • updated: May 18 2021, 16:06 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

Five police constables were suspended after a body recovered from the Ganga in Maldepur village was cremated using tyre and petrol in their presence, officials said on Tuesday.

A video of the incident was shared widely on social media on Monday.

Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada on said, "Yesterday, a video went viral on social media in which policemen can be seen conducting the last rites of a person. The policemen displayed insensitivity during the last rites. Five police constables have been suspended and a probed has been ordered into the incident."

Read | Prevent dumping of bodies in Ganga, ensure dignified cremation: Centre to states

He said that Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Yadav will be probing the matter.

Phephana police station SHO Sanjay Tripathi told PTI that the last rites of the body found floating on the Ganga river were conducted on May 15.

He added that the person conducting the rituals placed a tyre on the body and poured petrol on it.

The constables have been identified as Jai Singh, Umesh Prajapati, Virendra Yadav, Puneet Pal and Jai, all posted at Phephana police station.

