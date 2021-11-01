52-year-old businessman shot dead in Delhi

A 52-year-old businessman was shot dead in southwest Delhi's Mahipalpur area, police said on Monday.

Krishan Pal Sehrawat, a resident of Gurgaon, Haryana sustained a gunshot injury near his left temple, they said.

Police said Sehrawat has a hotel in Mahipalpur which he had given on lease to Roshan Mishra around 10 months ago. The victim had a dispute with Mishra over non-payment of lease amount and pending electricity bills, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Gaurav Sharma said Mishra and his associates are the prime suspects in the case and efforts are on to trace them.

According to Sharma, the Vasant Kunj North Police Station received the call about Sehrawat being shot at on Sunday.

The injured was taken to a hospital but declared brought dead by doctors, he added.

