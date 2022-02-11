8 persons arrested for illegal sand mining in J&K's Reasi district

8 held for illegal sand mining in J&K's Reasi district

Eight persons have been arrested and 11 vehicles allegedly involved in the illegal mining were seized during raids at several places in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Friday, officials said.

Raids were conducted in Tanda Seri, Tawi Khad, Pouni and Ghayala Anji areas of the Reasi district, they said.

Nine FIRs were lodged against eight persons involved in illegal mining and overcharging in the district, they said, adding that Ravi Kumar, Kishore Singh, Satvir Singh, Budhi Singh, Davinder Singh, Kuldeep Kumar, Vijay Kumar and Kripa Ram were arrested.

The police are committed for protecting the public property and 'rights of consumer' and enforcing genuine rates of goods & services in their jurisdiction, they said. 

