8 'tricksters' held for cheating 15k people of Rs 250 crore: Bhadohi SP

Eight members of a gang allegedly involved in cheating people online on the pretext of helping them get franchise of reputed firms were arrested by the police here.

The accused belonged to Patna and had been using a fake logo and a customer care number to contact people online and luring them to part with their money to get them franchise of reputed firms, Bhadohi Superintendent of Police Ram Badan Singh said.

The accused have confessed to being active since 2016 and duping around 15,000 people in different states of Rs 250 crores, the SP said.

A resident of Nagar Kotwali area had lodged an FIR in October last year that he has been duped of Rs 15 lakh online on the pretext of getting him the franchise of a reputed pizza chain, the SP said.