9 more succumb to Covid-19 in Rajasthan; 499 fresh cases

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Aug 08 2020, 13:14 ist
  • updated: Aug 08 2020, 13:14 ist

The Covid-19 death toll in Rajasthan rose to 776 on Saturday after nine more people succumbed to the disease, while 499 fresh infections pushed the caseload to 50,656, a health department official said.

Baran and Kota reported three fatalities each and one each in Jaipur, Bikaner and Udaipur, he said.

In Jaipur alone, the death toll due to Covid-19 has reached 214.

On Friday, the tally of fatalities in the state was wrongly reported as 797.

There are 13,570 active cases in the state, while a total of 34,069 people have been discharged after recovering from the infection, the official said.

Of the 499 new cases, 91 were reported from Alwar, 42 from Jaipur, 52 from Nagaur, 85 from Kota, 27 from Barmer, 26 from Sikar and 25 from Banswara among others. 

