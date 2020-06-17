AAP MLA Atishi tests COVID-19 positive

AAP MLA Atishi tests positive for COVID-19

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 17 2020, 16:19 ist
  • updated: Jun 17 2020, 16:44 ist

AAP MLA and national spokesperson Atishi has tested positive for COVID-19, her party colleagues said on Wednesday.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to wish her speedy recovery.

"Atishi ji has played an important role in the fight against corona. I hope that she will get healthy soon and again get involved in serving the people," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH  

According to sources, Atishi was tested on Tuesday for COVID-19 and her report came positive today.

She is presently under home quarantine, the sources said.

"Get well soon Atishi, recover soon from Corona," AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj tweeted.

Atishi represents Kalkaji assembly constituency.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

AAP
Atishi
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Arvind Kejriwal

What's Brewing

Masks, with Modi's face, sell like hotcakes in Bhopal

Masks, with Modi's face, sell like hotcakes in Bhopal

Student handles COVID-19 dead bodies for mother's meds

Student handles COVID-19 dead bodies for mother's meds

The Lead: Reality of child marriage in India

The Lead: Reality of child marriage in India

Defence canteen orders for Pernod, Diageo dry up

Defence canteen orders for Pernod, Diageo dry up

WWF warns conditions for next pandemic rife

WWF warns conditions for next pandemic rife

High-profile meeting held to review Indo-China tensions

High-profile meeting held to review Indo-China tensions

DH Deciphers | Why India, China are fighting at Galwan

DH Deciphers | Why India, China are fighting at Galwan

 