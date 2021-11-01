AAP protests over pending salaries of Delhi municipal employees

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders on Monday staged a protest at the Civic Centre, which houses the headquarters of North and South civic bodies, against the non-payment of salaries to municipal employees.

Protesting AAP leaders and councillors demanded immediate payment of salaries to the employees of the civic bodies.

The three civic bodies — North, East and South Delhi Municipal Corporation — in Delhi are ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) while the AAP is the principal opposition in these corporations.

AAP councillor and Leader of Opposition in North Delhi Municipal Corporation, Vikas Goel, alleged that MCD employees have not got salaries for last two-three months.

"Diwali is just two days away and the MCD employees be it sanitation workers, DBC (domestic breeding checkers) workers, teachers, nurses among others are waiting for their salaries. They have not been paid for the past two-three months. This is injustice to them. We demand immediate release of salaries of civic employees," Goel said during the protest.

He said all AAP councillors and workers have gathered here to mount pressure on civic authorities to release salaries of MCD employees ahead of the festival.

