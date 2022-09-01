AAP steps up attack on Delhi Lt Guv V K Saxena over corruption charges; latter counter-attacks

Sounding the bugle for another confrontation, AAP on Thursday stepped up the attack on Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena accusing him of corruption, while he was heading Khadi Board even as the latter targeted Arvind Kejriwal of launching false accusations.

AAP's Durgesh Pathak started the fire in Delhi Assembly on Monday by alleging that Saxena had pressured the employees of Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), which he headed before he became the LG, to exchange demonetised notes worth Rs 1,400 crore in 2016.

As AAP kept up pressure on the issue, Saxena on Thursday said that he called for good governance, zero tolerance to corruption and better services for Delhiites but unfortunately, Kejriwal has resorted to "diversionary tactics and false accusations" in "desperation".

He said he would not be surprised if in the coming days more such "baseless personal attacks" are made on him and his family. "Kejriwal should know that I will under no circumstances whatsoever be deterred from constitutional duties. My commitment to improving the lives of the people of Delhi remains unwavering," he added.

On Wednesday, he had threatened to take legal action against AAP MLAs Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj and Durgesh Pathak and DDC vice-chairman Jasmine Shah for levelling corruption allegations against them.

A day after the government demonetised Rs 500 and Rs 1000 denomination notes on November 8, 2016, the KVIC had instructed its employees against accepting old currency notes of the Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 denomination. However, some demonetised notes were deposited in the account of Khadi Gramodyog Bhavan in New Delhi on different dates.

After the Chief Vigilance Office referred the matter to CBI, a joint surprise check was conducted on April 6, 2017, according to a note shared by LG office. Four employees were later suspended and transferred.

According to the CVO report, Rs 22.17 lakh was deposited in the KGB bank account in Delhi in which 2,140 notes were of Rs 500 denomination and 1,147 notes were of Rs 1,000 denomination.

CBI registered an FIR on 10 September, 2017 against two employees Sanjeev Kumar Malik and Pradeep Yadav. The CBI also found that only Rs 17.07 lakh were deposited in the form of demonetised currency notes instead of Rs 22.17 lakh as reported by the CVO.