Abdullahs, Mehbooba Mufti to join ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Jammu & Kashmir

Three former chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir – Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti – would join Rahul Gandhi's ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ when it reaches the Union Territory in the third week of January.

The ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ set foot in Delhi on December 24, and after covering the national capital, the yatra will take a break for nine days, and then enter Uttar Pradesh on January 3.

Also Read: Congress invites Akhilesh, Mayawati to Bharat Jodo Yatra's UP leg

Congress MP KC Venugopal on Tuesday said that political leaders, including National Conference president Farooq Abdullah his son Omar and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti have expressed their willingness to participate in the yatra, being carried out by Congress “to unite the countrymen against the divisive politics” of BJP and Sangh Parivar.

“Certainly I am happy to say that leaders like Farooq Abdullah, Omar and Mehbooba are joining Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu & Kashmir,” he told reporters in Jammu.

Senior Abdullah in November while expressing his willingness to join the yatra had said it was the need of the hour to stand united against politics of hate and division in order to strengthen the socio-religious brotherhood.

The Congress leader claimed that the impact of the yatra was increasing with each passing “which indicates that people of the country want secular ethics intact within the country.”

The Congress MP said the yatra in Jammu & Kashmir is likely to take place on January 22-23. He lamented that the BJP government was trying to instill fear in the minds of people about a new variant of Covid virus.

“When flights are coming from China uninterruptedly and there is no protocol for arriving passengers, why is the government creating drama in the name of Covid-19. It seems to be a ploy of the government to stop our yatra,” he added.