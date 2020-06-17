Afghan college student ends life in Ahmedabad

Afghan college student ends life in Ahmedabad

PTI
PTI, Ahmedabad,
  • Jun 17 2020, 15:16 ist
  • updated: Jun 17 2020, 15:16 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 24-year-old college student from Afghanistan allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree outside a hostel in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city early on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Sekib Fakir, they said.

His body was found hanging from a tree outside the boy's hostel of Gujarat University on Wednesday morning, an official said.

"He was pursuing a course in BBA (bachelor of business administration) from an affiliated college of Gujarat University and waiting to appear for an exam," Assistant sub-inspector Aniruddhsinh Mori of Gujarat University police station said.

"Due to some unknown reason, he allegedly hanged himself from a tree outside his hostel block when others were asleep," he said.

While the investigators are yet to ascertain the motive behind his extreme step, his friends told the media that he was under pressure to clear an exam paper to obtain his degree.

"Though his three-year BBA was over, he did not get his degree as he had not cleared one paper. This stress could have led to this tragedy," one student from Afghanistan told reporters.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Afghanistan
Gujarat

What's Brewing

Masks, with Modi's face, sell like hotcakes in Bhopal

Masks, with Modi's face, sell like hotcakes in Bhopal

Student handles COVID-19 dead bodies for mother's meds

Student handles COVID-19 dead bodies for mother's meds

The Lead: Reality of child marriage in India

The Lead: Reality of child marriage in India

Defence canteen orders for Pernod, Diageo dry up

Defence canteen orders for Pernod, Diageo dry up

WWF warns conditions for next pandemic rife

WWF warns conditions for next pandemic rife

High-profile meeting held to review Indo-China tensions

High-profile meeting held to review Indo-China tensions

DH Deciphers | Why India, China are fighting at Galwan

DH Deciphers | Why India, China are fighting at Galwan

 