After EC order, 9 lakh political posters, hoardings removed in Uttar Pradesh

Post EC order, 9 lakh political hoardings removed in UP

Slogans written on walls have also been cleared

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 10 2022, 22:51 ist
  • updated: Jan 10 2022, 22:51 ist
A UP administration worker removes a political banner as the Model Code of Conduct has come into effect after the announcement of the schedule of UP Assembly elections. Credit: PTI Photo

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh have removed over nine lakh political campaign items such as posters following the imposition of the model code of conduct for the upcoming Assembly elections, officials said on Monday.

Over 6,500 litres of liquor worth over Rs 15 lakh has also been seized, they said.

Giving out details, Uttar Pradesh's Chief Electoral Officer Ajay Kumar Shukla said campaign material, including posters, banners and hoardings, numbering 9,60,482 have been removed. Of these, 7,32,186 items were removed from government properties and 2,28,296 items from private land.

Slogans written on walls have also been cleared, he said.

Shukla said the police department has so far got 10,007 licensed arms deposited, while nine licences have been confiscated and four of them cancelled.

So far, cases have been registered against 28,474 people and non-bailable warrants issued against 335 of them, he said.

Shukla also said 6,588 litres of liquor worth Rs 15.58 lakh has been seized.

