After Gyanvapi Mosque, petition filed in Mathura court for survey in Shahi Idgah Masjid

Amid the ongoing video survey in the Gyanvapi Mosque premises in Varanasi, a petition was filed in a court in Mathura seeking directive to order a similar survey in the Shahi Idgah Masjid, which was adjacent to the Srikrishna Janmabhoomi and of which the saffron activists have claimed ownership.

The application seeking a video survey in the Shahi Idgah Masjid was accepted for hearing by the court, according to the petitioners. The court will hear the application on July one.

The petitioners, who included Manish Yadav, Mahendra Pratap Singh, and Dinesh Sharma, have sought the appointment of an advocate commissioner for conducting the video survey in the Shahi Idgah Mosque premises in Mathura.

On Thursday, the Allahabad high court had directed a Mathura court to dispose of the petitions claiming ownership of the entire land on which the Srikrishna Janmabhoomi was situated and seeking removal of the adjoining Shahi Idgah Mosque within four months.

A total of nine petitions were currently pending in the Mathura district courts with regard to the ownership claims of the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Complex. All the petitions were filed by the Hindu parties. A Mathura court has fixed May 19 for pronouncing its orders on one of the petitions.

The petitions have sought the removal of the Shahi Idgah mosque, which was adjacent to the existing Shrikrishna Janmabhoomi, from the complex and claimed ownership over the entire 13.37 acres of land on which they were situated.

A video survey was already being conducted in the Gyanvapi Mosque, which was adjacent to the famous Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

A court in Varanasi had on Thursday rejected a petition seeking to stop the survey and videography inside the Gyanvapi Mosque and ordered that the survey and videography would continue. The court also directed that the survey work be completed by May 17 and the report of the same be submitted to the court.