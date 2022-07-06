Amarnath Yatra resumes after suspension due to bad weather

Amarnath Yatra resumed on Wednesday morning after remaining suspended due to bad weather as another batch of 5,982 left from Jammu towards the Kashmir Valley.

Officials said the batch of 5,982 pilgrims left for the Valley in two escorted convoys from Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu.

"Of these 3,363 are going to Pahalgam base camp while 2,619 are going to Baltal base camp," officials said.

After improvement in weather, the pilgrims were allowed to move towards the cave shrine from Baltal base camp in the day.

Reports said the sky was cloudy all along the two Yatra routes although there are less chances of rainfall along the two routes on Wednesday.

So far, over 65,000 pilgrims have performed this year's Amarnath Yatra, which started on June 30 and will end on August 11.