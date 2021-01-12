Amid Sino-India standoff, Pangong Lake reopens for tourists

Amid ongoing border tension between India and China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the Tourism Department in Ladakh has reopened Pangong Lake for tourists after remaining closed for almost one year.

Pangong Lake, the prime tourist attraction in the cold desert Ladakh region, reopened for the tourists from January 10.

Tourists intending to visit Pangong Lake, situated at an altitude of 13,862 feet, have to apply for Inner Line Permit (ILP) at the Deputy Commissioner office in Leh, an official statement said. The tourists can also apply for the ILP online.

The movement towards Pangong Lake, which derives its name from the Tibetan word “Pangong Tso” (high grassland lake,) was restricted last year after the violent face-off between the Indian Army and the People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China along the LAC.

Pangong Lake, which is filled with saline water, is also known to change colours, appearing blue, green, and red at different times. Located in a disputed territory, one-third area of the Lake lies within India and the two-third portion lies with Tibet and is controlled by China.

The situation in eastern Ladakh worsened after the armies of India and China entered into the confrontation in May and June last year that left 20 Indian soldiers and an unknown number of PLA troops dead.

Reportedly nearly 50,000 Indian Army troops are deployed in a high state of combat readiness in various mountainous locations in eastern Ladakh in sub-zero temperatures. China has also deployed an equal number of troops, according to officials.