Amid stubble burning, Delhi ranks 'moderate' on AQI

Amid stubble burning, Delhi records 'moderate' air quality

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 27 2020, 13:32 ist
  • updated: Sep 27 2020, 14:35 ist
A cyclist rides near India Gate during heavy smog conditions in New Delhi. Credit: AFP

The late withdrawal of monsoon from Delhi is likely to "influence air quality negatively" by the weekend, a government forecasting agency has said.

The city recorded an air quality index (AQI) of 116 on Sunday morning, which falls in the "moderate" category. On Saturday, the 24-hour average AQI was 165.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The Ministry of Earth Science's air quality monitor, SAFAR, said dust from arid regions in the southwest has started affecting Delhi. 

"A marginal increase in farm fires was also being observed," it said.

The monsoon withdrawal from Delhi will commence on Monday, according to the India Meteorological Department. "This late withdrawal and associated stagnant winds are likely to influence air quality negatively by the weekend," it said. 

Pawan Gupta, a senior scientist at Universities Space Research Association, NASA, said satellites detected around 280 fires in Punjab on Saturday. 

He said the dust transport from the west is also expected to affect air quality in northern-central India till Monday.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

AQI
Delhi
Air Quality Index

What's Brewing

DIY a bright spot for consumer spending amid Covid-19

DIY a bright spot for consumer spending amid Covid-19

Art during a pandemic: Stepping into the virtual space

Art during a pandemic: Stepping into the virtual space

When should schools open? Amid Covid, futures at stake

When should schools open? Amid Covid, futures at stake

Of Bengaluru's namesake: Bean there, had that

Of Bengaluru's namesake: Bean there, had that

Poriyal dons French couture

Poriyal dons French couture

Amid Covid-19, travel goes hyperlocal

Amid Covid-19, travel goes hyperlocal

 