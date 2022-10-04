Amit Shah promises ST status to Pahari community in Jammu and Kashmir

Promising that the Pahari community in Jammu and Kashmir will soon get a Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that since Article 370 was abrogated, militancy-related incidents were at all time low in the union territory.

“The GD Sharma Commission set up by the government has sent the report and recommended reservation for Gujjar, Bakarwal and Pahari communities. It will be given soon,” Shah said at a rally in Jammu’s Rajouri district.

“I have come here to tell you that Prime Minister Narendra Modi intensely desires that after the completion of administrative procedures about these recommendations, the Gujjars, Bakerwals, and Paharis get the benefits of reservation,” Shah said.

Calling out to the Gujjars, Bakerwals and Paharis in solidarity, Shah asked them to ensure that the “three families”, who kept the government confined to them, their family members and friends, should be defeated in every election.

“These three families enjoyed family rule for 70 years and kept common man yearning for democracy,” the home minister said without naming the families, though it was implied that the Peoples Democratic Party of the Muftis and National Conference of the Abdullahs have been his targets, as have been the Gandhis of the Congress.

The Home Minister said that a sustained drive, launched by Prime Minister Narendera Modi against militants and Hurriyat, bore fruit and “the stones in the hands of youth were replaced by laptops”.

Reiterating his earlier stance against dynastic parties, Shah said, “I want to appeal to you to free Jammu and Kashmir from the clutches of three families that ruled here.”

The Home Minister, without naming former chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah, said that those who said blood will flow if Article 370 was rolled back should see the numbers.

“Against the previous figures of 4,767 militancy-related incidents reported in J&K in a year, the figure dropped to 721 only post Article 370 roll back. Killing of security forces personnel has come to just 137 a year, which is lowest ever,” Shah exclaimed from the stage.

“Today, J&K is the most secure place. Today, J&K youth are competing like any other youth of the country in different fields,” he said.

He said that since Article 370 was rolled back, Rs 56,000 crore investment reached J&K which would ultimately provide employment to youth. Shah hailed Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha for announcing holiday on Maharaja Hari Singh’s birth anniversary.

Shah also asked the people to “strengthen” Narendra Modi who has “given reservation and empowered the Paharis and Gujjars.”