AMU students protest for 2nd day over JNU violence

Hundreds of AMU students on Monday held a rally on the varsity campus after taking out a 'Tiranga March' from Purani Changi to Babey Sir Syed Gate to protest against the violence in JNU last evening.

Raising slogans "JNU tum sangharsh karo, hum tumhare saath hain" (JNU you fight, we are with you), the protesters handed over a memorandum, addressed to President of India, to the district authorities here.

The memorandum by the Aligarh Muslim University students, among other things, also demanded "immediate punishment to those responsible for an attack on JNU students and teachers".

It also sought action against policemen allegedly responsible for killing peaceful protestors in some parts of the country during the recent anti-CAA protests.

The protestors also sought the release of all detained, anti-CAA protesters.

Also condemning the recent attack at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan's Punjab, the memorandum said, "We strongly oppose any attempt to enforce majoritarianism" in any country.

The resolution also urged the president of India to ensure that no attempt is made by the government to crush the citizens' Fundamental Right right to hold a peaceful protest against any issue, including the CAA.

The students also urged the president, who is also the visitor of the central varsity, to immediately take steps for reopening it.

The AMU students' march and rally on Monday in protest against the attack on JNU students and teachers by masked miscreants on Sunday evening was the second one in as many days.

They had held a demonstration on late Sunday evening as well soon after the news of the attack on JNU students and teachers reached here.

A spokesperson for protesting AMU students on Sunday had said a march was held in the night to express solidarity with the JNU students, who were attacked by masked men armed with sticks.

In a statement, the AMU Teachers' Association (AMUTA) too had condemned the violence.