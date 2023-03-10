Kejriwal is next: Conman Sukesh after Sisodia's arrest

Arvind Kejriwal is next: Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar after Sisodia's arrest

Chandrashekhar's comment came after he was produced before the Patiala House Court on Friday

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Mar 10 2023, 20:34 ist
  • updated: Mar 10 2023, 20:34 ist
Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar being produced at Patiala House court in connection with a money laundering case, in New Delhi, Friday, March 10, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

Following the arrest of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia in the 2021-22 excise policy case, jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar said on Friday that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be arrested next.

Chandrashekhar's comment came after he was produced before the Patiala House Court on Friday where his judicial custody was extended till March 18 in a money laundering case.

While coming out of the court, Chandrashekhar told reporters that truth has prevailed, and it is Kejriwal's turn next.

"I have given it in writing how close I have been to them and I am going to expose each one of them. Arvind Kejriwal is the kingpin. He is the 'Wazir' and he will be taken to task very soon," Chandrashekhar said.

Also Read | Sisodia arrest: AAP resorts to Indian epics, BJP draws inspiration from Bollywood to slam each other

"I was involved with them in four different matters, but not liquoir scam," he added.

In a recent letter to Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, V K Saxena, Chandrashekhar had made levelled allegations against Kejriwal, Sisodia and jailed AAP leader Satyendar Jain.

Chandrashekhar, who is lodged in the Mandoli jail, had alleged in the five-page letter that Sisodia's arrest by the CBI is just the beginning and that he has "looted commissions" in every department that he was heading as Deputy CM.

"All that matters to them (AAP leaders Kejriwal, Sisodia and Jain) is commission," he wrote.

Referring to a 'tablet scam', Chandrashekhar alleged that he had bought tablets (for distribution to children) from a Chinese company, but the Kejriwal government decided to hand over the tender to someone else in exchange of 20 per cent extra commission.

Arvind Kejriwal
Manish Sisodia
Sukesh Chandrashekar
ED
Enforcement Directorate
CBI
India News

