As Yogi returns as CM, anti-Romeo squads back on streets of Uttar Pradesh

Anti-Romeo squads are back on the streets after the BJP retained power in the recently-concluded Assembly elections that saw Adityanath return as the CM for a second straight term.

The Chief Minister on Friday directed the concerned officials to launch a special campaign for women's safety from the first day of Navratri.

As a result, in neighbouring Noida and Ghaziabad, the police have intensified patrolling in all the vulnerable areas to make the women feel safe and secure.

"From today, i.e., April 2, we have started an anti-Romeo drive at all the crowded places of the city like schools, colleges, Metro stations and several other vulnerable areas from where incidents of eve-teasing or molestation have been reported in the recent past," Assistant Commissioner of Police (Noida), Rajneesh Verma, told IANS.

Under the said campaign, a special campaign will be run by the women security team of each police station every day from April 1 to April 15 at all schools, colleges, markets, malls, metro stations and other crowded places in Noida.

"Strict legal action will be taken against those who drink alcohol in public places, and harass girls," another official told IANS.

As a number of festivals are being celebrated on Saturday, including the beginning of the new year as per the Hindu calendar, the police along with female staff could be seen outside various temples, schools and colleges, talking to women and girls and apprising them about the women's helpline numbers in case they need it anytime.

The Anti-Romeo Squads also gave warnings to the men and boys who were found standing outside schools and colleges without any reason.

Verma was seen talking to the girls outside a school and sharing the details of women's helpline numbers. The senior officer spoke to the students about their problems and assured them that they can come to him without any hesitation.

A similar intensified patrolling by the Anti-Romeo Squads could be seen in Ghaziabad.

"With the aim to create an environment of safety for the women and girls in Ghaziabad district, the Anti-Romeo Squads of all police stations visited several crowded and market places. The women were made aware of the various schemes and helpline numbers issued by the government for their safety," an official said.

