Ayodhya Ram Temple live updates: Lord Ram's name makes time 'auspicious', says MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

The groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the Ayodhya Ram temple is set to take place on Aug. 5 and will be attended by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Modi's plan to attend the 'bhoomi pujan' remains unchanged, despite several BJP leaders including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, UP party head Swatantra Dev Singh and Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa having tested positive for Covid-19. The guest list includes veteran BJP leaders L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. Advani and Joshi will not visit Ayodhya because of the pandemic and security issues. They are expected to attend the event via video-conferencing.