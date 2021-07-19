Azam Khan admitted to Lucknow hospital again; condition stable

Senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan, lodged in the Sitapur jail, was admitted to a hospital here after he complained of breathlessness on Monday, prison officials said.

His oxygen level was found low in the primary check-up and was advised better treatment at the Medanta Hospital in Lucknow, said R S Yadav, Jailer, Sitapur District Jail.

Khan, lodged in the jail in connection with cheating and many other cases, was admitted to the Medanta Hospital Lucknow in May from where he was recently discharged after his Covid-19 treatment, the jail official said.

"He was admitted to the hospital again at about 3.30 pm on Monday due to breathing problem and weakness. A team of critical care medicine and other doctors are treating him. He is stable now," Medanta Lucknow Medical Director Rakesh Kapoor said.

Earlier, Khan complained of breathing difficulty in the morning and was promptly checked by a team of doctors from the district hospital, said jailer Yadav.

The 72-year-old SP leader was sent to Lucknow around 2 pm in an ambulance escorted by police, he added.

