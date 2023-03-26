Bhojpuri actor posted video hours before death

Bhojpuri actor Akanksha Dubey dies by suicide, had shared video hours before death

Further details are awaited and police officials refused to comment on the incident

PTI
PTI, Varanasi (UP),
  • Mar 26 2023, 15:12 ist
  • updated: Mar 26 2023, 15:12 ist
File photo of Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey. Credit: akankshadubey_official /Instagram

Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey died by suicide in a hotel room in Varanasi on Sunday. She was found hanging in her hotel room in Sarnath area. She was in Varanasi for shooting of a film. The police have informed her family of the incident.

Akanksha was born on October 21, 1997, in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh. She was fond of dancing and acting from a young age, and so she began her acting career on TikTok and Instagram by sharing her short dancing and acting videos.

Even on Saturday night, she shared a video on her Instagram account. Almost a month ago, the actress was in the news as she had taken to social media to make her relationship Instagram official on Valentine's Day. She had shared photos with co-star Samar Singh. She had written, 'Happy Valentine's Day.'

Further details are awaited and police officials refused to comment on the incident.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Suicide
India News
Varanasi
Actor

Related videos

What's Brewing

Pithas help these women turn small-scale entrepreneurs

Pithas help these women turn small-scale entrepreneurs

26 dead as tornado rips through Mississippi in US

26 dead as tornado rips through Mississippi in US

Knockout kebabs

Knockout kebabs

Worrying shift? Private leagues threaten disruption

Worrying shift? Private leagues threaten disruption

 