Bird flu scare: Import of live birds banned in Delhi

Delhi government on Saturday announced ban on the import of live birds amid bird flu scare even when no confirmed case has been reported in the national capital.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said his government has been taking all necessary steps based on the directions and guidelines issued by the Centre to deal with the outbreak of bird flu. "There is nothing to worry. We are keeping an eye on the situation," he said.

He said there has been no confirmed case of bird flu so far in the capital and 104 samples have been sent for testing in Jalandhar. Results are expected on Monday.

So far, bird flu cases have been reported from Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Kerala.

"Two decisions have been taken now. We have banned the import of live birds from today. Gazipur poultry market has been closed for next ten days," Kejriwal said in a digital address.

All district administrations have been asked to set up rapid response teams to conduct surveillance. Veterinary officers have been asked to inspect water-bodies, bird markets and poultry farms.

There will be special focus on Gazipur market, Paschim Vihar and Dwaraka among others, Kejriwal said.

A 24-hour helpline -- 011-23890318 -- has also been set up.

The capital had witnessed deaths of crows in scores on Friday following which the state administration had swung into action.