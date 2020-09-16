BJP responsible for northeast Delhi riots: AAP

The BJP is responsible for the Delhi riots and there are public records to show that its leaders had spread hatred between two communities, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said on Wednesday.

Responding to a question on the recent arrests in the northeast Delhi riots case, Bhardwaj said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) holds the BJP responsible for instigating the riots.

"AAP has a straight take on Delhi riots that the BJP and main people of the party are responsible,” he said.

“This doesn’t even need investigation as public records are available to show how they spread hatred between two communities and they increased hatred to the extent that it led to riots. Everyone knows how the party contributed to the riots," he said.

He further claimed that Delhi Police and other investigating agencies have become political wings of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"Everyone knows that the police, ED, CBI, Income Tax department they all are political wings of BJP. Like there is youth wing, women’s wing, traders’ wing so these are Delhi Police wing of BJP, CBI wing of BJP. Their credibility is minimum so there is no point commenting on them. Delhi Police can name anyone as per their imagination," Bhardwaj claimed.

Hitting back, Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana said, “The matter is in court and the enquiry is happening under court’s observation. Why is AAP so afraid of this inquiry and arrests?”

He claimed that there are “links” between Tahir Hussain, suspended AAP leader who is an accused in the riots case, and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Communal riots had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after violent clashes between supporters of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and those against the legislation spiralled out of control, leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured. In their attempt to prevent violence, 108 police personnel received injuries and two died.

Bhardwaj also claimed that the Central government has taken a massive loan from China for the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana project. In response to this allegation, Khurana said Bhardwaj must trust constitutional bodies.