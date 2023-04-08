BJP's Kashmir policy 'emperor's new clothes', says PDP

BJP's Kashmir policy 'emperor's new clothes', says PDP

In its monthly newsletter, the PDP said that in BJP's 'Naya Kashmir', conman Kiran Patel visits the valley flanked by security while journalist Asif Sultan is jailed

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Apr 08 2023, 16:38 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2023, 16:44 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

The PDP on Saturday said the BJP's Kashmir policy and its Naya Kashmir rhetoric are like "an emperor's new clothes," that the judiciary and civil society have no option but to praise.

In its monthly newsletter, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said that in BJP's Naya Kashmir, a conman like Kiran Patel visits the valley flanked by security personnel while journalist Asif Sultan is jailed for doing his job.

Patel was arrested by Jammu and Kashmir Police from a five-star hotel in Srinagar last month for allegedly posing as an additional secretary in the central government and enjoying security cover, besides other hospitality.

Also Read | Alleged conman Kiran Patel brought from Jammu & Kashmir to Gujarat

"Naya Kashmir and BJP's Kashmir policy are like the emperor's new clothes. The press, judiciary and civil society have no option but to praise them while Kashmiris can see all too well that the emperor is naked," the party said.

"Does it really surprise you that people like Kiran Patel get away scot-free at a time when Kashmiris are jailed for something as frivolous as anti-establishment tweets? Another exemplary Kashmiri journalist is behind bars and this time it's Irfan Mehraj".

"But GOI (Government of India) has gift wrapped and repackaged it as Naya Kashmir so that any opposing narrative can be dismissed as people that don't want to see peace and progress in Kashmir," the party said.

Also Read | Once a hub for genuine handicrafts, Kashmir Haat now lies in shambles

The PDP said if the Centre is emulating North Korea "then the uncomfortable muffled silence of the Kashmiris can very well be interpreted as the unprecedented peace".

"Naya Kashmir is probably BJP's greatest achievement, it's how they gaslit us all into believing that the abrogation and everything that followed was imperative to peace and progress," it said.

The party said it's almost as though the abrogation was a "genius masterstroke, one that somehow managed to elude every single regime that preceded them".

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Jammu and Kashmir
PDP
BJP
Article 370
Indian Politics
Narendra Modi

Related videos

What's Brewing

Preity visits Kamakhya temple, feels 'peace & calm'

Preity visits Kamakhya temple, feels 'peace & calm'

Once a shopping hub, Kashmir Haat now lies in shambles

Once a shopping hub, Kashmir Haat now lies in shambles

Bandipur has become world's top tiger habitat

Bandipur has become world's top tiger habitat

Sneak peek into Chennai Airport's new terminal

Sneak peek into Chennai Airport's new terminal

Vaccines for cancer, heart disease to be ready by 2030

Vaccines for cancer, heart disease to be ready by 2030

Ramakrishna Hedge, the consensus builder

Ramakrishna Hedge, the consensus builder

Bezos' Blue Origin eyes India's space tourism potential

Bezos' Blue Origin eyes India's space tourism potential

Three nights in Kamathipura

Three nights in Kamathipura

Crickets, grasshoppers as protein bars in Singapore

Crickets, grasshoppers as protein bars in Singapore

Allu Arjun's first look from 'Pushpa' sequel revealed

Allu Arjun's first look from 'Pushpa' sequel revealed

 