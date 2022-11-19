BSF jawan found dead at his farm in Rajasthan's Churu

BSF jawan found dead under mysterious circumstances at his farm in Rajasthan's Churu

The police said the reason for the death will be ascertained in the postmortem report

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Nov 19 2022, 15:36 ist
  • updated: Nov 19 2022, 15:44 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

A BSF jawan was found dead under mysterious circumstances at a farm in Rajasthan's Churu district on Saturday, police said.

Vinod Kumar Saini (35) had come home on leave a few days ago. In the morning, he visited his farm in Ratan Nagar police station area, from where he later called his nephew, saying he was feeling uneasy.

When the family members rushed to the farm, Saini was lying unconscious. He was rushed to a local hospital where doctors declared him dead, the police said.

His family members have claimed that there were marks around his neck.

The police said the reason for the death will be ascertained in the postmortem report.

