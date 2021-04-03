Busy on phone, nurse vaccinates woman twice within 5 minutes

A nurse, who was allegedly busy talking to someone on a phone, vaccinated a woman against coronavirus twice within a span of five minutes in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur Dehat district, about 125 kilometres from Lucknow, on Saturday.

The incident happened at a Covid Vaccination Centre at Marauli in the district, according to the sources.

Sources said that the woman, a resident of a nearby village was about to be vaccinated by the Auxiliary Nursing Midwife (ANM) when the latter's mobile phone started ringing. The ANM, while speaking on the phone, vaccinated the woman and went back to bring another dose apparently for the next person.

The woman, however, kept sitting there as she had not been asked to go, sources said.

The ANM returned with a fresh dose and without realising that it was the same woman, whom she had vaccinated earlier, inoculated her again. She was still talking on the phone.

The ANM realised her mistake, when the woman asked her about the second dose.

The woman was kept under observation for a few hours before being allowed to leave, the officials said.

The district administration has ordered a probe into the matter. The CMO of the district said that stern action would be taken against the ANM if she was found to be lax.

The administration has also barred the vaccination duty employees from carrying mobile phones.